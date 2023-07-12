HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Waynesville woman plans to use her good fortune to help out her mother.

Kimberly Coleman recently won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket. She said she plans to use that money to help her family and buy a new home.

“One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me,” she said. “I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman bought her lucky ticket from the Quick Pantry on Dellwood Road in Waynesville. She purchased the ticket on her day off.

“It was very, very exciting,” Coleman recalled. “I kind of acted like a fool a little bit jumping up and down.”

When she got the chance to share her win with her mother, Coleman said things got emotional.

“I brought it home and showed my mom and she started to cry,” she said. “I cried too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”