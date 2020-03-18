Haywood Mall, Gaffney Outlets to close until March 29, company says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simon Property Group announced Wednesday that they will be closing all of their retail properties until March 29, including two Upstate shopping centers.

The Haywood Mall and Gaffney Outlet Marketplace are among hundreds of properties being closed by the company.

The shopping centers will close at 7:00pm and are expected to reopen March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.