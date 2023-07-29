GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – School is just around the corner for most Upstate students, and that means back-to-school shopping.

“Haywood Mall is bustling,” said Brandi Crow, Area Director of Marketing and Business Development, “Traffic has been really strong, and sales have been really strong.”

That’s because another school year is already here for some or just around the coroner for others.

“We started the shopping season a little bit early this year with Greenville County Schools going back much earlier this year compared to previous years so traffic and sales have been really strong, we think the rest of the season is going to go well,” Crow added.

And to help students have a strong sense of style this year, Haywood threw its annual back-to-school bash.

“We are having a lot of fun entertainment giveaways giving away gift cards up to $500, we just finished up our fashion show featuring looks for all of our retailers.”

To help answer an important question on students’ minds, what are the latest trends?

“There was a big segment on Barbie, Barbie-mania has populated everyone’s minds the past couple of months so a lot of pink, a lot of cargo, a lot of denim, baggier style than we have seen in the past.”

But more importantly for parents, how can I save money or even win some?

“Every 30 minutes we have been giving out a backpack and with every backpack is a corresponding gift card ranging from $50 to $500. We’ve had little kids coming up and winning $200 and being so excited.”

Drawing in crowds and Crow added don’t expect them to go away anytime soon, “the mall will be very busy the next couple weeks so get here early find a good parking spot.”

Haywood Mall said they will have four new business openings in the coming months, those new retailers include, Garage, Texas De Brasil, Trade Home Shoes, and Miniso.