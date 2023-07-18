SPARTANBURG, S.C.- From Ashville to Greenville, the sky is not as blue as you would expect on a sunny day.

“Last month, we had a similar issue where the smoke came down, that was from the eastern Canadian wildfires, now the western ones, because of the weather pattern are being filtered all the way down into South Carolina,” Andrew Kingston, a meteorologist with the DHEC.

All of that creates a haze.

“It’s very rare in South Carolina or the Carolina’s in general because we have every clean air quality for the most part and the mountains help to block a lot of the issues,” said Kingston.

Like the issues that the smoky air can cause. So, the state health department issued an air quality alert for the northern half of South Carolina today.

“All the particulate matter, particles aloft hanging above us and the reason we have the alert is because some of those particulates are being brought down to the ground level,” Kingston added. “It looks like the levels that we are seeing at the ground level are reaching the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.”

And today isn’t just hazy, it’s hot, which can also cause problems for sensitive groups.

“Heat related illness is more accentuated in elderly people, those over the age of 65, infants and children as well as those that have chronic medical conditions and last but not least pregnant women,” Matthew Bitner, Medical Doctor for Prisma Health said.

But some folks are finding ways to cope with the weather.

“We go into the places where it’s like lots of trees, we don’t like open fields, we like to go where there are a lot of trees or any lakes or anywhere where you can find shadow,” Anastasia Prokopeva, Spartanburg resident said.

Kingston said that the particles in the air are so small that wearing a mask will not be effective. He recommends that sensitive groups stay inside and not over exert themselves on Tuesday.