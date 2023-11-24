OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a deputy who was shot in the line of deputy gave an update on his condition on Thanksgiving.

Corporal Lucas Watts was shot during a chase after Oconee County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 11 near Mt. Pleasant Road on Nov. 16.

Investigators said the vehicle stopped near Black Bass Road and Shelor Ferry Road and shots were fired, striking Corporal Watts.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said, ” I’m, not talking about a grazing wound to the head. I’m talking about ta bullet to his brain.”

An update on Watts’ condition was provided by the family on his CaringBridge website.

“Your prayers continue to make a difference! Lucas’s swelling and bruising is decreasing and he looks so good today!” the family said. “Not all days can be good days, so we celebrate in all the victories.”

The update went on to say, ” In addition to your prayers, thank you for the many donations and offers of help you have made. These have taken such a weight off many shoulders and allowed us to focus on Lucas and his recovery. Your love and support make a huge difference. It truly takes a village and we belong to a very special one at that.”