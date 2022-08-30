ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson School District Five said one of their students was let out of jail too soon after they said he brought a loaded weapon to school on Friday.

18-year-old Ronald Coleman, a student at T.L. Hanna High School, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

“We kind of anticipated it was going to be this kind of year because there were several shootings in Anderson this summer involving juveniles,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Wilson.

Anderson County deputies said on Friday that Coleman was spotted with the gun between classes.

They said two school resource officers took him into custody.

He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center and released within 24 hours on a personal recognizance bond.

“To get a PR bond that’s usually for your lower-level offenses,” Attorney Chris Pracht explained.

However, Dr. Wilson said he thinks Coleman was released too soon.

“Everybody has a right to a fair trial and due process and I under that, but to me this was a violent act and it’s not just something just oh it’s a misdemeanor kind of thing,” Wilson said. “This is serious business.”

Pracht disagreed.



“We can all argue whether it was the right decision or the wrong decision but, in my experience, when you have a crime like this one, which of course involved a gun, it’s very scary, but I think all parties agree that there were no threats made,” said Pracht. “The gun wasn’t used in any violent manner.”

Dr. Wilson said he fears no one will take this matter seriously if the consequence isn’t more significant.

“That sends the wrong message that this kid is back on the street playing or hanging with his friends by Saturday afternoon,” Wilson said.

However, Pracht said the court system did the right thing.

“That’s not uncommon to see a PR bond under those circumstances, so I’m truly not that surprised about it,” Pracht said.

The district said Coleman has been expelled from T.L. Hanna. He’s not allowed to attend any other District Five school or step foot on a District Five campus.

The district said since this incident they’ve implemented a clear bag policy for sporting events.

They’re also looking into getting metal detectors.