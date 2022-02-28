GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate automotive suppliers and manufacturers are heading to the 11th Annual SC Automotive Summit at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville. The three-day event runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

The summit brings together automotive manufacturers and other industry leaders to share best practices, receive global and regional industry updates; while providing networking opportunities.

The conference kicks off Tuesday with a Business to Business (B2B) matchmaking event where parts suppliers can meet with existing South Carolina automotive companies and pitch their products.

BMW Manufacturing Plant Spartanburg President Robert Engelhorn (Credit: BMW Manufacturing)

Industry guest speakers will share best practices and present global and regional industry updates. Speakers at the event include the president of BMW’s Plant Spartanburg, Dr. Robert Engelhorn; and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

“South Carolina’s economy continues to grow, and the news that the state remains the national leader in the export sales of tires and passenger vehicles is a testament to our international connectivity,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a press release. “Looking to the future, South Carolina will continue to work hard to ensure that our state remains a globally competitive place to do business.”

South Carolina’s total export sales topped $29.7 billion in 2021. Total export sales decreased 2 percent from the 2020 total, but S.C. continues to lead the nation in the export sales of completed passenger motor vehicles and tires, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“International trade plays an incredibly important role in sustained economic prosperity, and South Carolina consistently demonstrates our ability to move products around the world,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III in a press release. “As industries transform, we are poised to prioritize our support – promoting resources to best equip companies in maximizing their reach overseas.”

You can register for the event at sccommerce.com.