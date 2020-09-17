Head-on crash kills 1 along SC-124 in Pickens Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Joe Hovis/SCHP/Twitter)

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash in Pickens County just before noon Thursday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 124 east of Easley around 11:42am.

Troopers said a pickup truck driving east on SC-124 crossed the center line and struck another pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the westbound truck died at the scene while the other driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store