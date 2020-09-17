Head-on crash kills 1 along SC-124 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash in Pickens County just before noon Thursday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 124 east of Easley around 11:42am.

Troopers said a pickup truck driving east on SC-124 crossed the center line and struck another pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the westbound truck died at the scene while the other driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.