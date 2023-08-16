GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health has announced that continuous access to medical coverage may be in jeopardy unless an agreement is signed by January 1, 2024.

According to officials, patients that receive health insurance coverage through a UnitedHealthcare plan are at risk. Prisma Health has been an in-network provider with United for years, said officials.

Officials have said that unless an agreement is reached between the parties involved, United will no longer include Prisma Health as an in-network healthcare provider for patients.

Patient’s out-of-pocket costs could now be affected, as Prisma Health continues to negotiate and work toward an agreement during this time.

A majority of funds received beyond operating expenses are reinvested into patient care by expanding medical services, securing healthcare personnel, acquiring the latest clinical technology, and offering convenient medical facilities.

For specific questions about your United coverage, you can contact United directly by calling the number on the back of your insurance card.

According to officials, if your United health insurance is through an employer, you should contact them to understand your options if you wish for Prisma Health to remain an in-network provider for you.

For any additional questions, please visit Prisma.Health/UnitedHealth or call Prisma Health’s contact center at (864)-455-9981, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday–Friday.