Health officials fear there is not enough staff to keep up with growing coronavirus crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The coronavirus has had an impact on our state since March; shutting down businesses and schools. And as the number of cases in the state increases, so does the virus’ impact on our health care system.

South Carolina health officials have a plan to open alternative care sites if our hospitals see a surge in patients, but there may not be enough workers to care for those offsite patients.

“We are getting tired. We are getting sick. We are getting burned out,” said Kelly Bouthillet with the SC Nurses Association.

South Carolina nurses and physicians have been working non-stop to care for the increase in patients as a result of COVID-19.

Bouthillet continued, “We were not prepared for any of this. It quickly became a state of emergency for everyone in healthcare.”

But as more patients are hospitalized concerns about staffing shortages increase.

John Williams, the Director of Disaster Response with the SC Hospital Association explained,

“Hospitals have beds but no staff to man those beds.”

The state has a plan to open offsite acute care facilities if the state sees a decrease in the number of available hospital beds, but being able to open those sites could depend on staffing levels.

Williams added, “Hospitals can build out to absorb an uptick in cases; however, the staffing challenges is effecting the hospital to be able to help in that way currently.”

“There’s going to be people that get severe COVID that need care for months, plus we are getting sick and if we are sick who’s taking care of the patients, us?” asked Bouthillet.

According to SCHA, once the state sees 80% of its hospital beds are occupied, alternative care sites will begin to open.

The state is also working on different ways to get more nurses in the hospitals, like allowing nursing students to pursue an expedited graduation track and recruiting contract/traveling nurses.