WATCH: Healthcare officials to discuss healthcare needs of north Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, the Medical University of South Carolina and state and local government officials are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon in Greenville.

According to the press release, officials will make a “major announcement related to the plan to address unmet health care needs in north Greenville.”

South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, State Senators Tom Corbin and Dwight Loftis, State Representatives Garry Smith (Chairman of the Greenville Legislative Delegation), Mike Burns, Patrick Haddon and Tommy Stringer, Greenville County Council members Joe Dill, Steve Shaw, Mike Barns and Chairman Willis Meadows, Travelers Rest Mayor Brandy are expected to attend the news conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the lobby of Greenville County Square.

7 News plans to livestream the event.