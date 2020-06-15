Healthy meals to be distributed at Fluor Field Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Drive, FoodShare South Carolina and Richmond, Virgina’s Under Ground Kitchen Community First Project will be offering free, healthy meals to those in need in greater Greenville Wednesday.

The event will take place at Fluor Field from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Field Street will be used as the drive-thru meal distribution point.

The chef-prepared meals are made with wholesome and unprocessed ingredients, according to the news release.

“Underground Kitchen has held dining events in South Carolina previously, so we were familiar with the area and immediately felt a connection to the people and places we visited. When the opportunity to partner with FoodShare SC and Greenville Drive presented itself, we knew this was a meaningful collaboration that we wanted to be a part of – to not only bring provide healthy, high-quality meals to families who live in a constant food insecure environment, but to bring comfort, healing, and hope to the community,” UGK Community First Project COO Katie Houck said.

“It’s a privilege for the Drive to partner with FoodShare South Carolina and the Underground Kitchen to host this UGK Community First Project event at Fluor Field,” says Craig Brown, Greenville Drive owner and team president. “COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of everyday life, none more so than healthy food access to those who need it most. We always try and position Fluor Field as the ‘front porch’ of the community, and there’s no better example of this positioning than utilizing the ballpark to provide comfort and security to families all across our community who have been impacted the most by COVID-19,” he adds.