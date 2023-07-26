SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – For the Panthers fans, training camp has perks that the regular season doesn’t, like finding yourself face to face with your favorite players.

“I wake up about 4:30, we hit the road, we get here and by the time we get here, even though it’s hot it’s just so much fun, it’s so exciting to actually see the players and get the autographs,” said Casey Ball, a fan.

But for the players, the personal interactions can be just as exciting.

“I love it, these people are nice, super nice,” said Miles Sanders, Panthers running back.

“This is my first time out here and it’s kinda fun, I ain’t gonna lie,” said Jonathan Mingo, Panthers wide receiver.

After years of fans being able to walk into training camp, tickets are now required for the first time. Fans said the ticket process is quick, unless you’re sporting some extra apparel.

“Some people were a breeze but then some people like me, that’s got like 20 minutes going through a metal detector, it’s not so breezy,” said a lifelong fan who goes by “Cat Daddy.”

New fans who did the early departure, hours of driving and waiting in the heat for the first time this year, said it was all worth it to see no. 1 pick Bryce Young.

“We got a good team this year, we got something to look forward to, we got the new pick, we traded a lot to get it but I think long term this is the best investment we’ve had in awhile,” said Chase Swanson, a fan.

Young is just as appreciative of the fanbase as they are of him, saying after seeing their support today, it’s something he looks forward to seeing all year.

“I’d imagine there are a lot of people who have driven really far to be here and for them to come out and have the energy when the sun is beating down, them reacting to every play here, yelling for everybody, staying late… people still out here just watching everybody walk around and just being warm to us,” said Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. “It means a lot to us, to me individually and to us as a team, we feed off of the fanbase, we do everything we can to make the fanbase proud and that support really goes a long way so I’m super grateful.”

If you couldn’t make it, there are plenty of more opportunities. Practices will continue at Wofford through August 10, and again tickets are free.