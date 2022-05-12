GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The hearing for the Tanglewood Middle School shooting suspect was waived Thursday morning.

The 12-year-old suspect, whose identity is not being released due to his age, was supposed to appear Thursday morning in court as part of a 30-day detention hearing.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson in the 700 wing of the school on March 31.

As Greenville County deputies searched the surrounding area, they found the suspect hiding under the deck of a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

He was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

