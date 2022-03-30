SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg has created a new program aimed at reducing homelessness.

This month, the city launched the Homeless Engagement and Response Team (HEART), a collaboration between the city, law enforcement, community and religious organizations.

Each week, members of the team go into the community to meet with those experiencing homelessness. Marilyn Nguyen, a project coordinator for the city manager’s office, told 7News the goal is to build trust. The team the connects the individual with services they may need to live healthy lives, including finding a job, housing and mental health support.

“A lot of them do want assistance,” said Nguyen. “Sometimes, they don’t know what to do or where to go for it. Some say, ‘I don’t know what happened to my food stamps.’ Let’s get you connected again with that. Some say, ‘I don’t have my ID and birth certificate.’ What’s the next step for that?”

According to the city, the HEART team’s goals are to “reduce the number of homeless by 10 percent, to successfully refer at least 75 percent of our homeless residents to resources within Spartanburg and to engage in at least 12 educational opportunities with the community within the next year.”

“We want to make homelessness, in the long run, something that’s brief and rare. I don’t think we can ever permanently end homelessness, unfortunately. But, we want to reduce homelessness as much as possible.”

Nguyen said an estimated 800 people are experiencing homelessness in Spartanburg. Kevin Walters, a counselor at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission, told 7News the number of people needing help has grown.

“I’ve seen an increase in homelessness here in Spartanburg,” said Walters. “It seems like in the last couple of years since COVID started, I’ve seen more of a dramatic increase.”

He said the shelter is currently full, and people of all ages have been seeking help.

“I’ve seen people from up north coming through Spartanburg – Gaffney, Greenville, the Charlotte area and just all over.”