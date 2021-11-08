‘Heartbreaking accident’: Greenville Co. deputies investigate shooting that left 2 children in serious condition

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “accidental shooting “that left two kids in serious condition Sunday afternoon.

We previously reported two children were injured Sunday afternoon at a home on Staunton Bridge Road. Greenville County Sheriff’s Department told 7NEWS this is a heartbreaking case for everyone involved.

“Two kids are on their way to the hospital,” a neighbor told 7NEWS Sunday.

This neighbor is talking about the children deputies said were hit by accidental gunfire. Deputies couldn’t release the ages but did say, they are both under 10 years old.

“A tragic, heartbreaking accident that unfortunately left these children in the condition they are now,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Ryan Flood said two children were shot while playing outside the home. He said it happened when older, adult-aged family members were target practicing outside.

“One of the adults was handling a firearm whenever it went off and that one round struck both of the children,” Lt. Flood said.

Neighbors told us they were disheartened to hear about what happened.

“It’s a hurting feeling, and I’m a mother of four. It’s not safe. My kids don’t come outside because this world doesn’t care about nobody,” Quinnyata Griffin said.

While Lt. Flood said they believe this all was accidental, he and his department want to share an urgent reminder.

“Anytime you’re handling guns, we always stress for people to be as careful and safe as they possibly can,” Lt. Flood said.

No charges have been filed.