Heavy rain continues to move through Upstate, WNC, flash flooding warnings in place

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Heavy rain will continue to move through the Upstate and Western North Carolina Wednesday.

Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said a flash flood warning will remain in place for most of the area through Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ACTIVE WEATHER ALERTS

Christy said a few thunderstorms will be mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

As of 8:50 a.m., Duke Energy has reported the following customer power outages:

Anderson County – 3,028

Buncombe County – 117

Greenville County – 3,727

Pickens County – 70

Spartanburg County – 58

Reedy River (Source: WSPA)

TRAFFIC

Traffic reporter TaTiana Cash has been tracking all of the issues on the roads Wednesday morning.

There have been several issues due to fallen trees. Be sure to use caution and allow for some extra time during your commute.

Remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

When you drive through a flooded roadway you risk not only your own life but the lives of first responders. This video was taken earlier along the Catawba River. TURN AROUND ~ DON’T DROWN @NWSGSP #ncwx pic.twitter.com/QdmWSld1Yd — McDowell County EM (@mcdowell_em) May 19, 2020

Click here to see South Carolina Highway Patrol’s current traffic log.

Click here to see the live South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map.

Click here to see the City of Greenville’s alerts and road closures due to flooding.

Click here to see the live North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map.