ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Officials with Anderson County Emergency Management warned that the biggest concern in the county Tuesday was flooding.

“Whenever there is inclement weather we say turn around, don’t drown. It’s a common thing we’re saying around here,” said Cade Treffeisen.

According to Emergency Management, several streets throughout the county were flooded.

“Sometimes there’s gonna be a lot of people going a little bit slower on the roadways, so be courteous. There could be some small pooling on the roadways so continue to be mindful, really kind of take your time,” said Treffeisen.

Whenever there is inclement weather on the horizon, Anderson County Emergency Management stays in constant contact with the National Weather Service who said wind gusts up to 40 mph were possible.

“We have barricades over our roadway which means there could be a tree down or water over a roadway. We ask that you don’t drive around the barricade. Remember if there’s water on the roadway you need to turn around, don’t drown,” said Treffeisen.

Not only did emergency management block off roads covered in water, but they also monitored road conditions around the county using their camera systems.

“We’re constantly monitoring cameras throughout Anderson County that we have access to in order to monitor the weather that’s coming in and keep an eye on the 911 center and the calls that are coming in to see any kind of trouble spots,” said Treffeisen.

As a part of standard protocol, law enforcement and emergency management go out to the community, sit at the corner, and monitor streets and highways to make sure everyone is safe.

“They’re out and about and still answering our calls for service just as any normal day, but they’re also our eyes and ears for anything that they see. They can be the first to respond if there is a tree in the roadway or power lines down,” said Treffeisen.

Anderson County Emergency Management recommends registering to receive emergency alerts straight to your phone.

To click here, to set up.