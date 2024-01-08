(WSPA) – Heavy rain and high winds are expected to move through the Upstate and Western North Carolina on Tuesday.

7NEWS Meteorologists expect widespread rain to begin in the area around 10-11 p.m. Monday and continue through late Tuesday afternoon.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Upstate until 10 p.m. Tuesday and a High Wind Warning for higher elevation areas in Western North Carolina.

Winds will be very strong with many areas seeing gusts up to 30-40 mph. Stronger gusts are likely in the higher elevations in the mountains.

As the rain clears out Tuesday evening, the winds will calm down but still remain breezy. With the high winds and heavy rain, power outages are certainly possible.

With the strong winds, there is a Marginal and Slight risk (Level 1 & 2) for severe weather in the Upstate. The main threat is for straight-line winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible. This is mainly for areas along the south and east of the I-85 corridor.

A winter weather advisory has been issued in Western North Carolina until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As the rain begins, in Western North Carolina there could be some freezing rain, and/or sleet that mixes with the rain. This could cause some slick spots on the roads.

After sunrise, temperatures will rise to well above freezing, taking out any winter weather chances.

In the Upstate, only rain is expected. Showers will be very heavy and will persist for several hours. Flooding is a high risk. Rainfall totals could see 2-4” with some areas seeing as high as 6”.

A flood watch for areas near the South Carolina/North Carolina border is in effect from midnight to 7 p.m. Tuesday. These areas are likely to see 4’+ of rain.