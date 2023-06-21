SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of people around the Upstate are without power due to heavy rains Wednesday morning.

The rains brought down trees and power lines and caused flooding on some Upstate roads.

As of 11:50 a.m., Duke Energy reported 1,939 customers without power in Greenville County along with 832 in Anderson County, and nearly 500 in Laurens County.

Several hundred outages were also reported in Buncombe, Spartanburg, McDowell, and Henderson Counties.

Broad River Electric reported more than 400 without power in parts of Cherokee and Spartanburg counties.

Laurens Electric reported 172 without power in Laurens County.

For a full list of power outages, click on your provider below: