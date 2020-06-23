Live Now
Helicopter used to install new bridge at Lake Conestee Nature Preserve

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina National Guard used a helicopter to help install a new bridge at Lake Conestee Nature Preserve, Tuesday morning.

The bridge was installed over Marrow Bone Creek after being delivered by a CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopter.

Flooding in November 2018 destroyed the previous bridge in the nature preserve.

The national guard used the bridge install as a training exercise.

The Conestee Foundation raised money for the construction and installation of the 18,500 pound, 84 foot long bridge.

