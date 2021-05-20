Help Asheville Police identify man in critical condition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a man who is in critical condition.

According to detectives, he is described as a white man who is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs about 142 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has several tattoos, with the most distinct being a cassette tape with the letter “A” and the number “2” on each side located as his lower abdomen, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call (828) 252-1110.