Help Asheville Police find wanted man Raheem Ridgeway

WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Raheem Shiekh Ridgeway (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a wanted man.

Raheem Shiekh Ridgeway, 30, of Asheville, is wanted for an outstanding charge of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, according to police. He is also wanted by federal authorities for a supervised release violation.

Police described Ridgeway to be about 5’8″ tall and to weigh approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Ridgeway’s whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.

Anyone who encounters Ridgeway should call 911 immediately as he is known to be armed and dangerous.

