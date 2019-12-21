Help deputies find missing 82-year-old Anderson man with dementia, heart condition

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person with dementia and a heart condition.

82-year-old Jerry A Whitmire was last seen on Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m. on Edgewater Way.

He is 6’4 and approximately 260 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes, deputies said.

They say he was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and beige Croc shoes.

He left driving a 2007 silver single cab Dodge 1500 truck with S.C. tag T279.

If you see Jerry, the truck, or have information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Anderson County deputies at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-19508.