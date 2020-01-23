Help deputies find missing teen Eduardo Luna in Henderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Eduardo Luna – Courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Eduardo Santos Luna, who was last seen at his home on Sugarloaf Mountain in the county around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Luna reportedly left his home.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

