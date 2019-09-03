Help deputies find missing teen Kyle Moral in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kyle J. Moral, who was last seen on Monday near his home on Sharon and Lauren Lane in Iva.

He is described as being 5-foot-1 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the release, he was last seen wearing a pair of red and blue pajama shorts. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

Moral was reported missing by his grandparents on Monday.

The sheriff’s office was notified again on Tuesday with new information that Moral may be in danger to himself.

The Anderson County Technical Rescue was also called to assist in the search.

Anyone with information on Moral’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.