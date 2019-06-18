Missing teen Samantha Bradley found safe, Rutherford Co. deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies said Samantha Bradley, 17, was located Wednesday afternoon. She is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway teen girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Samantha Gail Bradley, 17, who last seen in Bostic.

Bradley is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, has a medium build and has long, straight brown hair.

She also reportedly has facial piercing and a heart tattoo between her thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Adrienne Wallace at 828-286-2911.