Help deputies find missing Westminster man Kendall Hawkins

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Westminster man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kendall Todd Hawkins, 47, who was last seen on Dec. 12 after leaving a family member’s home in Salem.

Hawkins’ vehicle was found at an address on Whitworth Circle in Seneca on the same date and a witness told a family member that Hawkins was seen getting into the vehicle with a female.

According to the release, Hawkins lives at a home on Breezewood Drive in Westminster with a family member, but that family has not heard from him.

The sheriff’s office was not notified of Hawkins’ disappearance until Dec. 26 when a family member reported him as missing.

“Since that time, deputies and investigators have been following up on tips and leads in an attempt to locate Mr. Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database,” from the release.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hawkins also reportedly has a beard and the names “Jude” and “Autumn” tattooed on his right arm, as well as the name “Molly” tattooed on his left arm with Harley wings tattooed on the upper left arm near the shoulder.

Anyone with information Hawkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.