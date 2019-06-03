Help deputies find missing woman Brooke Tollie, $1K reward offered

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a missing woman. 

Brooke Mashay Tollie, 24, of Marion, was last seen leaving her residence on May 13, according to deputies.

Deputies said Tollie was last seen wearing a light brown night shirt, denim shorts and tan wedge shoes. 

Tollie’s family reported that she was missing on May 23. 

North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Tollie. According to the alert, she is considered endangered and is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to her location, deputies said. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or (828) 652-4000.

