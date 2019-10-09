Help deputies find suspect in armed robbery of Greenwood Co. Subway

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenwood County are looking for a person who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint in late September.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened at the Subway on Highway 246 North on September 27.

Investigators say the suspect ordered employees to fill a plastic bag with the money from the store’s safe before leaving.

Deputies released a photograph of the suspect and say the person has a tattoo under their right eye.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Major Bishop at 864-942-8701 or Investigator Davis at 864-943-8039.