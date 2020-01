GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are looking for two people they say are persons of interest in a shooting investigation from January 4.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, nobody was injured in the shooting at the Corner Laundry on Poinsett Highway.

Deputies are asking for help from the public to identify a man and woman as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.