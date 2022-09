GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a credit card thief.

According to deputies, a woman purchased over $7,000 worth of goods at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, made the purchases with stolen credit cards.

The woman allegedly broke into cars, stole credit cards, and went on a shopping spree.

If you have any information or can identify this person, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.