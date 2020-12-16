Help find missing 12-year-old in Greenwood Co.

Micheal Preston Grimes (From: Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenwood County are looking for missing 12-year-old Micheal Preston Grimes.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Grimes was last seen walking in the area of Westbrook Drive between Beaufort Road and the YMCA around 5:30pm Tuesday.

Grimes is 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He reportedly wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or call 911.

