Help find missing 12-year-old in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenwood County are looking for missing 12-year-old Micheal Preston Grimes.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Grimes was last seen walking in the area of Westbrook Drive between Beaufort Road and the YMCA around 5:30pm Tuesday.

Grimes is 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He reportedly wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or call 911.