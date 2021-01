SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – Police in Spindale are looking for missing 19-year-old Kahseem Omari Que-Sean Corpening.

According to the Spindale Police Department, Corpening has not been seen by his family in about three weeks and is known to frequent the Town and Country Motel on Reservation Drive.

Corpening is 6’3″ tall and weighs 145 pounds with curly blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.