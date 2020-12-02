Missing 85-year-old Greenville Co. man found safe

Benny Peele (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Benny Peele has been found safe.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 85-year-old man Benny Peele.

Peele was last seen around 7:30pm near the 1100 block of North Highway 25 in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Peele is 5’10” tall and was wearing a black and gray shirt, a blue, red, and white sweater, and blue sweatpants.

Deputies said Peele reportedly suffers from memory loss and left in a red 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis with Virginia license plate ZBS-4413.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.