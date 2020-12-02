Missing 85-year-old Greenville Co. man found safe

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Benny Peele (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Benny Peele has been found safe.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 85-year-old man Benny Peele.

Peele was last seen around 7:30pm near the 1100 block of North Highway 25 in Travelers Rest, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Peele is 5’10” tall and was wearing a black and gray shirt, a blue, red, and white sweater, and blue sweatpants.

Deputies said Peele reportedly suffers from memory loss and left in a red 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis with Virginia license plate ZBS-4413.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories