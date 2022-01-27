Help find missing 86-year-old Greenville Co. woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donnie Tankersley (From: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An 86-year-old woman went missing Thursday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Donnie Tankersley was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday but spoke to someone over the phone around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said Tankersley left the area of River Falls Road in Marietta in a gold 2017 Nissan Versa with South Carolina license plate FFE-379.

Tankersley reportedly suffers from memory loss, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or call 911 if you see her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store