Help find missing 86-year-old Greenville Co. woman

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An 86-year-old woman went missing Thursday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Donnie Tankersley was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday but spoke to someone over the phone around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said Tankersley left the area of River Falls Road in Marietta in a gold 2017 Nissan Versa with South Carolina license plate FFE-379.

Tankersley reportedly suffers from memory loss, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or call 911 if you see her.