Help find missing Anderson Co. woman Linda Davis

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Linda Davis (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are searching for missing woman Linda Davis.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Davis was last seen around 6:30pm Thursday on Airline Road in Anderson.

The sheriff’s office said Davis was driving a silver 2001 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate 13108W.

Davis is 5’1″ tall and weighs 250 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-46184.

