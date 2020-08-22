Help find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing autistic teenager who went missing Friday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Majayes “MJ” Lavar Thomas-Henderson was last seen around 8:40 p.m. on Maplestead Farm Court.

Thomas-Henderson is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team is actively searching for Thomas-Henderson.

If you see Thomas-Henderson or have any information on his location, you are asked to call 911 immediately and keep him in your sight if it is safe to do so.