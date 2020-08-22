Help find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Missing Person Generic

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing autistic teenager who went missing Friday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Majayes “MJ” Lavar Thomas-Henderson was last seen around 8:40 p.m. on Maplestead Farm Court.

Thomas-Henderson is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team is actively searching for Thomas-Henderson.

If you see Thomas-Henderson or have any information on his location, you are asked to call 911 immediately and keep him in your sight if it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories