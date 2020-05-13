Help find missing Buncombe Co. man Brian Wolf

Live Now
by: WSPA Staff

Brian Wolf (From: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County are searching for missing man 64-year-old Brian Richard Wolf.

Wolf was last seen Tuesday morning walking in the area of 2189 Smokey Park Highway in Candler.

Deputies said Wolf has cognitive issues and has not been taking his medication.

Brian Wolf is 5’10” tall and weighs 165 pounds with hazel eyes. He has white hair and a long white beard and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red coat, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

