Help find missing, endangered couple from Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Billy Wayne Fowler and Lillian Joyce Fowler (From: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Spartanburg County are looking for a missing endangered couple, 83-year-old Billy Wayne Fowler and 80-year-old Lillian Joyce Fowler.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the couple was last seen leaving church around noon Sunday on New Cut Road.

The sheriff’s office said Billy Fowler called his son around 3:00am Monday saying the couple was having car problems at a convenience store in Monroe, North Carolina. The son said the couple was not there when he arrived.

The couple was driving a 2016 red Kia Forte with temporary tag number L0817RI which had been recently purchased.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Fowler has had a previous stroke and may have some cognitive impairment and Lillian Fowler suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.

