Help find missing endangered man in Fountain Inn

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Evan Blake Causey (From: Fountain Inn Police)

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen leaving a business Sunday night in Fountain Inn.

According to the Fountain Inn Police, 31-year-old Evan Blake Causey left Wingnutz around 10:30pm on Sunday on a red and white Yamaha Tenere motorcycle.

Causey is 6’4″ tall and weighs between 265 and 275 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright orange, long-sleeved Columbia shirt, a black baseball cap, and blue jeans. He has a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Causey’s location is asked to call Detective Paris with the Fountain Inn Police Department at 864-505-2486.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store