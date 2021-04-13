Help find missing endangered man in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen leaving a business Sunday night in Fountain Inn.

According to the Fountain Inn Police, 31-year-old Evan Blake Causey left Wingnutz around 10:30pm on Sunday on a red and white Yamaha Tenere motorcycle.

Causey is 6’4″ tall and weighs between 265 and 275 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright orange, long-sleeved Columbia shirt, a black baseball cap, and blue jeans. He has a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Causey’s location is asked to call Detective Paris with the Fountain Inn Police Department at 864-505-2486.