K-9 Rudy (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for a sheriff’s office K-9 who went missing Monday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Rudy escaped his handler’s home off of Devenger Road.

Sheriff’s office search teams are currently looking for the German Shepard.

It’s not known at this time how Rudy escaped, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.