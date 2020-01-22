Help find missing Greenville Co. man Robert Mushtare

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing man Robert James Mushtare.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Mushtare was last seen in the area of Marsmen Drive in Taylors around noon Tuesday.

Mushtare was last seen walking from the area wearing a maroon hoodie and black and red pajama pants with black shoes.

Deputies released a photograph of Mushtare but say that he now has a beard.

The sheriff’s office said Mushtare has a mental illness but is not considered violent.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.