Wanda Jean Galloway (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 63-year-old woman Wanda Jean Galloway.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Galloway was last seen Thursday walking away from a home on Nugget Street in Greenville.

Galloway is 5’4″ tall with short hair and suffers from some mental health issues, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Galloway’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.