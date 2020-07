GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for missing teen 15-year-old Noel Sloan in Greer, Tuesday night.

According to the Greer Police Department, Sloan is autistic and was last seen walking in the area of Brown Street and South Main Street around 8:00pm.

Sloan is 4’9″ tall and weighs 70 to 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sloan’s location is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.