Help find missing Henderson Co. woman Sharon Gobbi

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Henderson County are looking for missing endangered woman 70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi.

Gobbi was last seen leaving her home on Silver Fox Run off of Lamb Mountain Road in Edneyville around 3:00pm Friday.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Gobbi has dementia and a history of falling.

Gobbi weighs 140 pounds with green eyes and sandy blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt with ruffles and green capri-style pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.