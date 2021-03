Charles Green (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 81-year-old Charles Green.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Green was last seen on Barwood Circle around 4:30pm.

Deputies said Green suffers from advanced memory loss.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, jean jacket, and black boots.

Anyone who sees Charles Green is asked to call 911 immediately.