Help find missing man Christopher Gambrell in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police are asking for help from the public to find missing 22-year-old man Christopher Wayne Gambrell in Anderson.

Anderson Police say Gambrell is autistic and suffers from seizures and his health and safety may be in jeopardy.

He was last seen Tuesday at 2:00pm near Miracle Mile Drive.

Gambrell is 5’6″ tall and weighs 117 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans, a brown shirt with “no fear” written on it, white shoes, and glasses with blue frames.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Detective Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.