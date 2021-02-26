Help find missing Oconee Co. man Michael Spearman

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for missing 21-year-old man Michael Lewis Spearman.

Spearman was reported missing on February 15 by a group of people who said they had last seen him two weeks prior.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that the owner of the home where Spearman lived on Spearman Drive said he had been missing since February 13.

Spearman is 6′ tall and weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shoes, a blue jacket, and a gray Avengers t-shirt.

The sheriff’s office said Spearman is known to frequent the area near the BI-LO grocery store near Seneca.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.