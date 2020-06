RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Rutherford County are looking for missing man 32-year-old Christopher Brown.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was last seen around 4:30pm Tuesday afternoon near Poors Ford Road in Rutherfordton.

Brown is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Christopher Brown is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.